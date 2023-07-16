Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CRO Jay Remley Sells 40,000 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CRO Jay Remley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 745,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,716.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Remley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Jay Remley sold 42,988 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $114,348.08.

Matterport Stock Down 4.6 %

MTTR stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.53. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.31 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 162.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matterport by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 38,222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 1,988.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

