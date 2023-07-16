Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CRO Jay Remley Sells 40,000 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CRO Jay Remley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 745,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,716.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jay Remley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 2nd, Jay Remley sold 42,988 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $114,348.08.
Matterport Stock Down 4.6 %
MTTR stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.53. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.45.
Institutional Trading of Matterport
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matterport by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 38,222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 1,988.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.
