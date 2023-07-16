Meritage Portfolio Management Has $8.30 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $149.77 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.