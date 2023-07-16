Michael J. Anderson Sells 1,856 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,856 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $89,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,285,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andersons Price Performance

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 23.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Andersons in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Andersons in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Andersons by 1,222.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Andersons by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Andersons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Andersons by 817.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Andersons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

