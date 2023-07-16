Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lifted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,206 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.3% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $81,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $345.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.05. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $351.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

