Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,349 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.7% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,689 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at $32,477,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.40.

MSFT opened at $345.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $351.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.46 and a 200-day moving average of $287.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

