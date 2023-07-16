Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,508 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock opened at $345.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $351.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.05.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.40.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

