Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,663 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.5% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $345.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $351.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.40.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

