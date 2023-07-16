Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,689 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 14.7% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.40.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $345.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $351.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

