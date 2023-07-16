Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,440 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.3% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $345.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.05. The company has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $351.47.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.40.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

