Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.6% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $345.24 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $351.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.46 and a 200-day moving average of $287.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.40.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

