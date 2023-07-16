Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 892 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.2% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $345.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $351.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.40.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

