Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $137.41.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.