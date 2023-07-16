Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,173,000 after purchasing an additional 112,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,255 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,744,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,341,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK opened at $112.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 1.30. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.01 and a fifty-two week high of $137.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

