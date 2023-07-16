Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.85.

NYSE:MOH opened at $298.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.34. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

