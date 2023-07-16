Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $1,543,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Insider Activity

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $68.13.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.81%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

