MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 219.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 158,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 3.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 3.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,561,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,561,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.14 per share, for a total transaction of $126,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,089.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $558,940. 33.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP opened at $24.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 12.84.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.89 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Northland Securities cut MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

