Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,665 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.5% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $345.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $351.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $329.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Microsoft from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.40.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

