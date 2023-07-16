MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 690 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 68,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 47,070 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 260,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.14.

GOOG stock opened at $125.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.79. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

