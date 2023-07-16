Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $27.93 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $190.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.14. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $194.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

