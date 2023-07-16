Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Trading 3% Higher

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. 301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.85.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26.

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

