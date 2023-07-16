New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.2% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after buying an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,172,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $345.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $351.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.05.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Microsoft from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.40.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.