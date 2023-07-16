NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 56.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $454.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 236.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.