Oxbow Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.70.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $100.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $82.90 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

