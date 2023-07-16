Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Director Dennis M. Love Sells 929 Shares

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,652.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

NYSE OXM opened at $101.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.28. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.35 and a 12-month high of $123.37.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.10 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

