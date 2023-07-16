Pachira Investments Inc. Sells 3,199 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pachira Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 443.8% during the first quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 28,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 23,547 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.7% during the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 195,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 418,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,267,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 82,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.74.

AMZN stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 320.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,085. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

