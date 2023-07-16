Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 48,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 147,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 71,402 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $570,228.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,808,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,819,636.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,798.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,959,599 shares of company stock worth $27,683,472. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $16.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.15, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.69.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

