Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 4,661 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth $69,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prospect Capital

In other news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,599,542 shares in the company, valued at $455,925,123.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prospect Capital Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSEC. TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $215.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.04 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 11.61%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

Prospect Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Stories

