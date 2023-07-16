Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 447,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after purchasing an additional 43,108 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 39,761 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 344.2% in the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 115,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,607 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDS stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.