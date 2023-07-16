Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 90,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.7% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 8,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 192,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,723,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.94.

CNI stock opened at $118.33 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.40. The company has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

