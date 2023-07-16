Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

