Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,445 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 170.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,093,000.

KRE stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.72. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $68.83.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

