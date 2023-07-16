Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 153 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $177.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.38.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

