Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 2,046 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 309,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Gentex Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $31.02.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

