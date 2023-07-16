Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 2,503 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,947,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,568,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,425,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,844,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 632,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,058,000 after buying an additional 1,717,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MCHI opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.28.

iShares MSCI China ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.