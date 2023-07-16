Parallel Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 299.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDR opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $24.36.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

