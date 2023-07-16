Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $129.07 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $113.00 and a one year high of $161.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.28. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.
