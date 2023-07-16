Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in ResMed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RMD opened at $222.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $202.04 and a one year high of $247.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total transaction of $336,975.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,628,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total transaction of $336,975.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,628,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total value of $1,272,505.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,966,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,120,245. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

