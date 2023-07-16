Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 319.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 81,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 27,817 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 24,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

XRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

Shares of XRAY opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $43.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.