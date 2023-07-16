Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stellantis by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,023,000 after buying an additional 2,135,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,611,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Stellantis by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,939,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,140,000 after buying an additional 1,196,477 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stellantis by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,463,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,189,000 after buying an additional 3,840,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Stellantis by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,925,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,354,000 after buying an additional 1,526,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Stellantis Trading Down 0.8 %

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.



Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

