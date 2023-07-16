Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.79 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

