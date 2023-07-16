Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Confluent by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Confluent by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Confluent by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Confluent by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Confluent by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $93,607.36. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,897.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $93,607.36. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,897.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $272,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 444,067 shares in the company, valued at $14,778,549.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,875,086 shares of company stock valued at $53,402,295. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT opened at $36.47 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. The firm had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

