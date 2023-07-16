Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 887.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $83.96 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett cut DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $3,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $3,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,247.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 827,672 shares of company stock worth $57,460,837 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.