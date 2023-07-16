Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

