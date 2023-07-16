Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 204.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,482 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3674 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMO. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.