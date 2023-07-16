Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 135.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,357 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

