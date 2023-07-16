Parallel Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,973 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.1 %

CFG opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.31. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

