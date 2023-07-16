Parallel Advisors LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GXO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $64.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.39. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

