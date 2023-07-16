Parallel Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Premier by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,539,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,664,000 after purchasing an additional 248,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Premier by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,771,000 after purchasing an additional 133,925 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Premier by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,539,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,787,000 after purchasing an additional 130,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Premier by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,423,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,748,000 after purchasing an additional 57,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Premier by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,728,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,434,000 after purchasing an additional 147,478 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PINC. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Premier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $322.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

