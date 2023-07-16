Parallel Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 219.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 339,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 140,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

