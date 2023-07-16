Parallel Advisors LLC Has $315,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 308,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,082,000 after buying an additional 54,131 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,025.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS opened at $55.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average of $53.25. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

